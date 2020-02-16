Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Sells 2,950 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.