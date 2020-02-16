Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Sells 4,469 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $241,504.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $516,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of L stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.