Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Sells 7,689 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $230,900.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,767.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Santiago Arroyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,258,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,526,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNTA shares. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

