Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 10,955 Shares of Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CFO Thomas Altier sold 10,955 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $359,871.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHR opened at $32.61 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

