Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,438,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,758 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 3.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $410,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 414,356 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,333,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 287,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

