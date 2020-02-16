iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $694,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JKI opened at $168.50 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.33 and a twelve month high of $171.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.98.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

