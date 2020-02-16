Jan Siegmund Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

