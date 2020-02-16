Jason Warren Lilly Sells 7,107 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $517,034.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neogen alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of Neogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $161,525.00.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEOG. Stephens began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.