Jennifer Banks Sells 2,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,821.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARE stock opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $175.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

