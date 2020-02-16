Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 13,356 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $401,080.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,775.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 2,691 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $83,582.46.

On Friday, January 24th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $34,363.61.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,258,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after buying an additional 2,551,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,526,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 657,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

