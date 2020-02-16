JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,425

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,323 ($17.40) to GBX 1,425 ($18.75) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,668.67 ($21.95).

PRU opened at GBX 1,476.50 ($19.42) on Friday. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 132.20 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,430.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,423.76.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

