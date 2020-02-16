Kenneth G. Langone Purchases 18,317 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 18,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $444,004.08.

UFI stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.95. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unifi by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Unifi by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

