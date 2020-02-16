Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $951.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,283,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 238,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

