Liberum Capital Raises Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 920

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 707 ($9.30) to GBX 829 ($10.91) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 850.91 ($11.19).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 827 ($10.88) on Thursday. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a one year high of GBX 837 ($11.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 778.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 660.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

