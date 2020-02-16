Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on SAFE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 825 ($10.85).
SAFE stock opened at GBX 854 ($11.23) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 794.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 714.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 832 ($10.94).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
