Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAFE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 825 ($10.85).

SAFE stock opened at GBX 854 ($11.23) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 794.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 714.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 832 ($10.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

