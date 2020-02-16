Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,338,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average of $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

