Marc A. Alpert Sells 3,526 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of L stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Loews by 1,920.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Loews by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,847,000 after buying an additional 84,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,350,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,912,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

