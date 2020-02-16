Marc E. Binda Sells 1,200 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $175.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

