Maurice Sciammas Sells 2,728 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $493,958.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 389,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,469,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $827,962.96.

MPWR opened at $191.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 451.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 368,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

