Michael Patrick Miller Sells 1,500 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $223,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $116.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

