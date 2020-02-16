Michael Weintraub Sells 10,680 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 10,680 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $347,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Weintraub sold 15,177 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $497,653.83.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $34.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 115,096 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.