Michael Weintraub Sells 15,177 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $497,653.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Weintraub sold 10,680 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $347,206.80.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Phreesia by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

