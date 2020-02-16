Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

