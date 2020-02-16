Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MIDD. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Middleby has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

