Morgan Stanley Upgrades Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.25.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $799.35 million, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.62. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien bought 23,529 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.41. In the last three months, insiders acquired 225,628 shares of company stock valued at $967,944. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 45,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 50,424 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.