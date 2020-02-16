Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,650 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

