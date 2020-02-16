Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 97,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 592,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 195,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $260.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Several brokerages have commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

