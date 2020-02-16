Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 10,400 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,225,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 7,797 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $40,778.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,206,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,039.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,179. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $296.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.