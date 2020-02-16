Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

POLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital cut their price objective on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

POLR opened at GBX 540 ($7.10) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 456 ($6.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 570.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 542.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51.

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

