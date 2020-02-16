Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMWH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective (up from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 2,420 ($31.83) on Thursday. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,508.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,264.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.