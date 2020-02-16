Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 2,822 Shares

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total transaction of $407,609.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PNRG opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average of $135.91. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

