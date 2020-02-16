Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Insider David Goldstein Sells 6,000 Shares

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRNB stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,370 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $94,043,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 359,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 583,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,609 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

