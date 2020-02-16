Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

QRTEA opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.