Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,021.30 ($26.59).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,073 ($27.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,989.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,906.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

