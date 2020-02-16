Renishaw (LON:RSW) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RSW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renishaw to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 3,531.67 ($46.46).

Get Renishaw alerts:

Shares of RSW stock opened at GBX 4,142 ($54.49) on Thursday. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 63.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,893.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,767.47.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.