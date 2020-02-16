Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Trimmed by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $100.43 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

