RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RHIM. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,185 ($68.21).

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 3,136 ($41.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,539.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,875.90. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 3,070 ($40.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.62.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

