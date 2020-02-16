Robert W. Baird Downgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Insperity to $128.00 and set an accumulate rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE:NSP opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

