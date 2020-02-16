Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 29,068 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,068 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $324,689.56. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $147,652.08.

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

Shares of PHD opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 577,989 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $3,336,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,809,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 907,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 171,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 150,909 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

