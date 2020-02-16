Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

