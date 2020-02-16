Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $575.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $450.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $470.11.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $531.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a 12 month low of $173.71 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.15 and a 200-day moving average of $368.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 421.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 925.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

