Short Interest in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Drops By 6.6%

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 968,198 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth about $30,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after buying an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth about $17,243,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 1,595.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 373,029 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

