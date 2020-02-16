Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expands By 8.5%

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,491 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,829,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 549,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4,434.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 340,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 333,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $20.42 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

