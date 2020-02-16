Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,710 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a £104 ($136.81) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,379.23 ($110.22).

LON:SPX opened at GBX 9,275 ($122.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 6,605 ($86.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,074.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,420.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

