Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

STMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $207.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 20.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

