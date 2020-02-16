Superdry’s (SDRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superdry to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 364 ($4.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.20 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a market cap of $298.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 423.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 434.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio is -0.03%.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Also, insider Peter Williams purchased 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Insiders have purchased 16,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,327 in the last three months.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

