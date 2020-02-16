System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 230 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.86. The company has a market cap of $28.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.13. System1 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.95).

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

