Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) fell 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $34.27, 2,504,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 593% from the average session volume of 361,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLND. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of -0.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 187.15% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth $366,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth $416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth $105,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

