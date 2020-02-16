Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $1,733,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

NYSE TDY opened at $389.48 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $224.84 and a one year high of $398.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.60 and a 200 day moving average of $334.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

