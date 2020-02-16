Timothy J. Keenan Sells 4,068 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Stock

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 203,776 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,174,000 after buying an additional 142,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $3,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.